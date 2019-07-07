As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Raised Stake; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BLN – $8 BLN OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.54 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions and 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares to 65,734 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,239 shares, and cut its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions and 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.