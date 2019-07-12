As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Capital Research Global Investors Lifted Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Benin Management Lifted Stake by $1.83 Million

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 620,451 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 955,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 billion, up from 25.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $374.89. About 1.39 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Netflix And Says It Expects 2018 To Be ‘negative Cash Flow Trough’ — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29M was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gru Ltd has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amarillo Commercial Bank, Texas-based fund reported 9,887 shares. Moreover, Tybourne Capital Management (Hk) has 5.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Birinyi invested in 2.08% or 13,650 shares. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Company has invested 5.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 62,206 were reported by Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership. Nomura stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc owns 14,100 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 61,100 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,750 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 5.21M shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iQiyi Stock Still Faces Major Fundamental Challenges – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IQiyi Stock is the Not Netflix of China â€” And Thatâ€™s Okay – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy iQiyi Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 152,969 shares to 300,500 shares, valued at $77.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.67M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares to 71,385 shares, valued at $11.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,437 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Towercrest Management accumulated 2,623 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt accumulated 14,256 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com reported 34,355 shares stake. Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.57% or 150,462 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ww holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31.33 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 1.03 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru holds 1.63% or 189,741 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palladium Partners Limited Liability Com reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kings Point Mngmt holds 0.09% or 5,807 shares. First Foundation invested in 0.22% or 45,190 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 12, 2019.