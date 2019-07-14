As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Increased by $2.10 Million Its Position; Fruth Investment Management Has Upped Position in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by $780,805 as Market Value Declined

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Phillips Chemical, Qatar Petroleum agree to develop petrochemicals complex – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iQiyi Stock Still Faces Major Fundamental Challenges – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “”Stranger Things 3″ Is a Blockbuster Hit for Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “If You Have the Stomach, $15 Is the Buy Zone for IQ Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.