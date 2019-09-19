As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Wealth Architects Has Decreased Stake by $467,284

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 41,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 18.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 18/05/2018 – Houston Chronicle: Apple is being sued over the controversial super-thin MacBook keyboards some users say are prone to breaking; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52 million, up from 16,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $285.93. About 7.48M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management accumulated 0.06% or 1,311 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company reported 3,365 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 1.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,000 shares. 27,412 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc invested in 0.47% or 67,953 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn Lc holds 0.36% or 2,980 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 27,958 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,344 are owned by Lmr Partners Llp. 14,600 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 120 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 104,634 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 85,600 shares to 552,500 shares, valued at $124.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 78,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,030 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.53 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

