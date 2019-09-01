As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Stake; Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Transocean LTD (RIG) Position by $1.58 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 13.73 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tensile Capital Lc accumulated 3.44% or 2.81M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.01% stake. Oakbrook Ltd holds 51,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 89,205 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0% or 35,500 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc owns 14,027 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Llp owns 1.15 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). American Research Mgmt Com reported 316 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has 3,890 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Corecommodity Management Lc accumulated 22,975 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 977,134 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nomura reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares to 7,825 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 695,267 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 402 shares. Telemus Limited reported 8,828 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Apriem Advisors has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gladius Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ajo LP holds 0.03% or 14,105 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors invested 0.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 14,100 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 539,875 shares. Etrade Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wetherby Asset Incorporated has invested 0.38% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 646 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 680,853 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.