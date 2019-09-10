As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Holding by $350,660; Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Stake Held by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 8.23M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The institutional investor held 472,437 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, up from 437,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 350,587 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Rev $138.5M; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $465.40M for 70.08 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 92,476 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 357,020 shares. 6,250 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt. Fragasso Grp Incorporated owns 1,258 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co reported 1,421 shares stake. 221,330 were reported by Lpl Fincl Lc. Da Davidson Co holds 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 9,219 shares. 30,168 were accumulated by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. 9,116 were reported by Hwg Lp. 15,097 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 757 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 37,371 shares. 5.21 million are owned by Invesco. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap Interest Ca has 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,710 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 49,800 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,976 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

