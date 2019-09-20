As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Causeway Capital Management Has Upped Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $3.85 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 126,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 billion, down from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $286.6. About 8.55 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 132,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.92M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $146.92 million, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 4.61 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: WON’T ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT CBS MERGER PROCESS; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: JUST MADE FIRST MOBILE DEAL FOR PARAMOUNT PLUS SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk reported 0.96% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 63,525 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Synovus Fin holds 4,340 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,633 shares. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 0.04% or 555 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 89,083 shares. Hartford Inv Management Com stated it has 53,204 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd owns 3,963 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 6,243 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 173,920 shares. Scge LP reported 3.92% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.38% or 10,937 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 51,173 shares to 83,916 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 68.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is FAANG Losing Its Allure? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Netflix Is A Wonderful Company With Bright Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Another Streaming Newcomer Undercuts Netflix – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At This Price, IQ Stock Is a Better, Bolder Bet Than Netflix – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, AT&T and Netflix – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.