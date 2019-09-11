As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Its Stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $324,800 as Share Value Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 440,696 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 19/04/2018 – PPG SAYS RAWS MAY NOT RISE AS FAST AS THEY DID IN 4Q AND 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09M, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $288.92. About 5.20M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 87,324 shares to 195,051 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 153,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,990 shares, and cut its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.