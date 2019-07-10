As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Boosted Position; As Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Holder Rr Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $379.93. About 6.72M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 2.50 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $103,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,063 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Serv Ma reported 1.96M shares. Jnba Advsr reported 42 shares. Moreover, Patten Patten Inc Tn has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adage Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Company has 646,637 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability owns 6.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 490,076 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.06% or 158,155 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 1,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 131,285 shares. Central Commercial Bank Com holds 12,317 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Navellier And Associates reported 9,000 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 10,524 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Symmetry Peak Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,500 shares. Moreover, Ancora Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M.

