As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Selz Capital Cut Position; Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Stake

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $287.28. About 2.56 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 24/05/2018 – 10 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in June; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 18,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 50,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 50,900 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Vanguard holds 6.65 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Guggenheim Limited owns 4,387 shares. Hm Payson & Co has 1,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associates has invested 0.06% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Coldstream reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Smithfield has 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 11,136 shares. 111,505 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 103,664 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 60,585 shares or 0% of the stock.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 26,227 shares to 129,602 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 345 shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). S R Schill & Associate accumulated 1,470 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Com invested in 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,328 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 83,155 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 662 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dragoneer Inv Gp Ltd holds 67,605 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.02% or 127 shares. Bragg Inc holds 1,067 shares. Lpl Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Suvretta Ltd reported 5.53% stake. Bridges Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 557 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).