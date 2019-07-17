As Netflix Com (NFLX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Upped Its Stake; Comtech (CMTL) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Upped Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Comtech (CMTL) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 33,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,153 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 149,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Comtech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 73,762 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 26.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Wins Text to 9-1-1 Contract in Maryland; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM 2Q EPS 66C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 05/03/2018 Comtech Awarded Three Year $123.6 Million Contract from U.S. Army; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Company owns 7,492 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 39,907 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 264,501 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assoc owns 9,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.07% or 1,084 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc reported 163,184 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2,992 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 86,859 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.28% or 3,129 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has 116,361 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

