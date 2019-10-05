As Netflix Com (NFLX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Lowered Its Position by $4.11 Million; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Market Value Rose While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Its Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 146.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 211,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 355,058 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.56M, up from 144,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 3.87 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 27,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99 million shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,722 shares to 29,045 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 76,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,826 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.