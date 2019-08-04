As Netflix Com (NFLX) Shares Declined, Raymond James Trust Has Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Griffin Asset Management Lowered Stake

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 988 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 2,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 15,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “LICENSED DATA FROM GSR FOR 30 MLN INDIVIDUALS, NOT 87 MLN”, DID NOT RECEIVE MORE THAN 30 MLN RECORDS FROM RESEARCH CO GSR; 27/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 02/05/2018 – City A.M.: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica shuts down in wake of Facebook data scandal; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Female factor; 23/04/2018 – TRILLIUM: FB HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR RISK OVERSIGHT BOARD COMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ANNOUNCES `M’ IN MESSENGER TO TRANSLATE IN MARKETPLACE; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Hot Stocks to Watch in July – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 8,213 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Karp Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,698 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd owns 440 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 307,561 shares. Halsey Inc Ct stated it has 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited stated it has 7,583 shares. Amica Retiree reported 9,372 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Limited Com accumulated 25,352 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Limited Com has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Avalon Advisors Llc holds 0.04% or 11,077 shares. Alpine Global Management reported 1.09% stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 4.10M shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Foster And Motley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 11,921 shares to 83,218 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iQiyi Stock Still Faces Major Fundamental Challenges – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case Netflix Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Is Netflix Becoming Too Expensive? – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 53,826 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gradient Lc invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,087 shares. Ironwood Lc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has 33,540 shares. Horizon Invs accumulated 1,686 shares. Country Club Na reported 1,138 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 7,108 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Noven Group Incorporated reported 715 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 3,075 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kistler owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cibc World reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss And accumulated 3,000 shares. One Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,855 shares.