As Netflix Com (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Hillman Co Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 160,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.79M, down from 163,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $265.49. About 2.90M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28M, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1730.6. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple’s Hollywood Ambitions Bigger Than Thought – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, Netflix and Amazon – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Poised for a Third-Quarter Rebound – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 63.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,708 shares to 724,270 shares, valued at $143.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

