As Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Lifted Its Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Value Rose, Bristol John W & Company Trimmed by $313,110 Its Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 151.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 1,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,718 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $612,000, up from 683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $364.22. About 3.89M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 441 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75M, down from 71,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $759.66. About 128,242 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness reported 0.9% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 19,432 were reported by Bamco Inc Ny. Parkside Bancorp & Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hsbc Holdg Public has invested 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning reported 18,458 shares stake. Da Davidson owns 9,219 shares. 2,165 are held by Albion Fincl Group Ut. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 19 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,984 shares. 42,645 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,206 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Landscape Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,729 shares. The New York-based Nokota Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,382 shares to 5,063 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. also sold $35.89M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0% or 1,205 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 2,433 shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,288 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 97,396 are held by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd. Driehaus Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,099 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma holds 0.11% or 365,992 shares in its portfolio. 988 were reported by Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Company Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ftb holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,401 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley invested in 0% or 44 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 51.33 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 449,825 shares, valued at $74.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).