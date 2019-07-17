As Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Increased by $1.06 Million Its Stake; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 2,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, up from 76,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 942,207 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO IMPOSE PROVINCE’S 9.975 PCT SALES TAX ON FOREIGN DIGITAL COMPANIES AS OF JAN 1, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 237.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 32,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,657 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 13,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 231,177 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% or 19,090 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 129,420 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Prudential Financial reported 58,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 9,773 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Kestrel Inv Mgmt holds 159,925 shares. 300,178 are owned by Natixis. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 6,886 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 468,485 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). 80,982 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 152,808 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 8,516 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 648,466 shares to 354,957 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 70,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,947 shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.08M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adage Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 646,637 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability reported 16,891 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 78,987 shares. Regis Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 31,354 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants accumulated 2,256 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 178,110 shares. 184,322 were reported by Cibc Ww Incorporated. Financial holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,061 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 84,937 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 68,292 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Company. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fifth Third State Bank holds 44,117 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Seatown Holdg Pte Limited has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALK) by 137,443 shares to 19,800 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,379 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX).

