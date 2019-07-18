As Netflix Com Com (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lowered Holding; As Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Stock Price Declined, Jacobs Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $4.35 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 125.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 289,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 230,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 2,555 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has risen 2.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NFLX) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 94,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.52 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.12% or $40.3 during the last trading session, reaching $322.14. About 23.23 million shares traded or 297.21% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 23/05/2018 – Review: `Fauda’ Returns on Netflix, Guns Blazing; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute

Investors sentiment increased to 3.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold MFNC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 109.13% more from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group invested in 67,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 14,343 shares. Raffles Assocs LP holds 53,474 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 3,379 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,394 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.78% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Clover Partners Ltd Partnership holds 131,076 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 68,033 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L has 259,189 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 4,045 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 20,598 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 2,461 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 385,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mackinac Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MFNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes the Acquisition of Lincoln Community Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. to merge with Mackinac Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mackinac Financial Corporation Announces Closing of Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TCF Financial-Chemical Financial Deal Gets Shareholder Vote – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 45,600 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,026 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (NYSE:WDAY) by 21,726 shares to 159,855 shares, valued at $30.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc Com by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc Cl A.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $123,120 worth of stock or 342 shares.