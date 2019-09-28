As Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; L & S Advisors Decreased Stake in Ingersoll (IR) by $985,320

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393.03 million, up from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 7,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 45,605 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78 million, down from 53,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 849,423 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year's $1.75 per share. IR's profit will be $463.82 million for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,731 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Core Cl I (WATFX) by 25,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.