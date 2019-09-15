As Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Ellington Management Group Has Lifted Stake; As Oge Energy (OGE) Valuation Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 17,800 shares as the company's stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 67,758 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 85,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 590,814 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "OG&E completes acquisition of Oklahoma Cogen LLC; changes name to Frontier Power Plant – PRNewswire" on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did You Miss OGE Energy's (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga" with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 349,494 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Shelton Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 13,551 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 41,471 are owned by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 182,101 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.12% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 20,099 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.04% or 23,250 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 51,311 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 348,216 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 7,888 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 296,167 shares. Dupont Capital reported 17,838 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 121,285 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $92.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 16,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 11,300 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 26,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Gruss And Com has invested 0.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc holds 108,485 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 159,080 shares. Kistler owns 9 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 0.04% or 1,067 shares. Centurylink Mgmt owns 1,696 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 0.14% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,449 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 1.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Fincl Incorporated has 666 shares. Signature Est And Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 419,001 were accumulated by Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Com. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Aimz Investment Limited Co holds 0.46% or 1,830 shares. Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Co has invested 0.86% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).