As Netease (NTES) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Stake; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Valuation Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Lowered Position by $71.50 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $253.36. About 544,956 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 332,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.94M, down from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 18.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 146,950 shares to 254,380 shares, valued at $42.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 234,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

