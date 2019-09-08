As Netease (NTES) Valuation Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut by $3.30 Million Its Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Stake Maintained by L & S Advisors Inc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 13,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 18,150 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 31,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.24 million shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 386.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 41,505 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 8,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.7. About 3.32M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Newman Dignan Sheerar has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 1,556 shares. Blackrock holds 0.21% or 35.27 million shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 91,969 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 12,459 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,524 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Cap has invested 0.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Destination Wealth accumulated 0% or 117 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 2,309 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 9,967 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Davis R M holds 3,317 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 18,172 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs has invested 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 523,615 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,051 shares to 152,780 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69 million for 29.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tencent Music hits negative ground amid antitrust probe – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMAT, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase Has Global Growth Plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 85,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 9.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).