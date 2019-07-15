As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Alleghany (Y) Shareholder Qv Investors Cut Its Holding by $12.94 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $709.44. About 4,896 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 160,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.64M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $260.18. About 113,470 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $9.25 EPS, down 5.42% or $0.53 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $133.59 million for 19.17 P/E if the $9.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.56M for 27.33 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

