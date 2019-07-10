As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Rose, Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed by $482,000 Its Stake; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holds Stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ)

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $261.68. About 166,522 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 186,283 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER IN DEAL TO SELL ONE LEGACY 500 TO CENTRELINE; 17/04/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION PANEL SAYS BRAZIL’S CHALLENGE TO CANADA’S BOMBARDIER SUBSIDIES IS WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION, DISMISSING CANADA’S BID TO STOP THE LITIGATION – PRELIMINARY RULING; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO EXPECTS A GOOD YEAR FOR E2 SALES; 12/04/2018 – CEO OF NORWEGIAN AIRLINE WIDEROE SAYS AIMS TO EXERCISE OPTION TO BUY 12 MORE EMBRAER E190-E2 PASSENGER JETS

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.49 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,144 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.