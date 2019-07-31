As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Increased Position by $528,513; Glazer Capital Holding in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Has Lifted by $2.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,335 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 6,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $229.68. About 326,184 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 31.67% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 2.21M shares traded or 283.21% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Fin Acquisition Corp by 81,440 shares to 132,760 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 0% or 174,770 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0% stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 827,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Equity Rech holds 0% or 41,630 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 2,476 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 12,686 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications stated it has 554,785 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.05% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 75,973 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 65,659 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 352,064 were reported by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,100 shares. 150,885 are owned by Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 6,528 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Enphase Energy Rises On Upbeat Q2 Results; T2 Biosystems Shares Slide – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NetEase At A Near-Term Crossroad – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NetEase +1.5% as it tops Street on Q4 profits – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “In Pursuit of an Earnings Beat? Play These Top 5 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 598,000 shares to 122,050 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 15,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).