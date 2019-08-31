As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Sensato Investors Cut Holding by $1.83 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Has Increased Its Kimco Rlty (KIM) Holding

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, down from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 9.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 17.58M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.19M, up from 8.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 2.88 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares to 3.05M shares, valued at $102.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 536,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,215 are owned by Guardian Life Com Of America. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% or 450 shares. Pggm owns 0.81% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 8.53 million shares. Jane Street Group Lc reported 26,967 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 2,271 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Grace White stated it has 1.75% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). The California-based Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Twin Capital Management Inc owns 602,950 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 1.73 million shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 60,993 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 455,550 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas reported 0% stake. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM).

