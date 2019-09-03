As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Lowered Holding by $7.10 Million; Visa (V) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Raised Holding

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 29,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 22,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 522,884 shares. Moreover, Guild Invest Mngmt has 0.87% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,270 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,625 shares. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 2,550 shares. Raymond James Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Mgmt reported 55,570 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 26,309 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management stated it has 17,949 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Com stated it has 11,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 5,490 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 66,115 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northstar Group Inc reported 2,213 shares.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $295.67M for 27.24 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.