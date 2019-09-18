As Netease (NTES) Stock Value Declined, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Its Position by $563,295; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lowered Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position by $2.30 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 907,267 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 5,044 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 7,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $270.16. About 578,561 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 27,800 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust invested in 8,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). British Columbia Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 34,465 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 6,951 shares. Victory Cap invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Cap Ok has 0.42% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 210,717 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 133,654 shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 4,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 69,685 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Company stated it has 6,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Nicholas Inv Ptnrs LP has invested 0.2% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.02% or 222,138 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Francesca’s Climbs After Q2 Results; Emmaus Life Sciences Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Cibelli Curbs Position in Restaurant Chain J. Alexander’s Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Aren’t the Bulls More Excited About Bilibili? – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.