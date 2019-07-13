As Netease (NTES) Stock Rose, Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Its Position; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Holding in Voya Financial (VOYA) Trimmed by $1.49 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $259.87. About 289,348 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 789,311 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. The insider GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.89M for 9.95 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc accumulated 13,212 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 842,276 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 61,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer International Grp invested in 10,079 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 4.83M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.27M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 30,855 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 35,060 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 249,135 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Round Table Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 5,812 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 155,799 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 1.28M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest invested in 0.01% or 54,264 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 118,766 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 27.30 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

