As Netease (NTES) Stock Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Cut Stake

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 399,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 447,989 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.17 million, down from 847,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $259.21. About 23,627 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 134,441 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S ABBY JOSEPH COHEN SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.3% In Mar 24 Wk; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 100,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $49.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 27.23 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) by 260,366 shares to 320,366 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 30,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.83 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.