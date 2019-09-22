As Netease (NTES) Stock Declined, Matthews International Capital Management Upped by $1.15 Million Its Stake; As Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stock Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Increased Its Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 168,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.17M, up from 164,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 463,309 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 98.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 5,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The hedge fund held 11,924 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 6,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 208,138 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares to 155,600 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 30,660 shares to 48,420 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 56,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,008 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold COLM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.