As Netease (NTES) Stock Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Position; American International Group (AIG) Position Has Raised by Rock Point Advisors Llc

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.40M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 614900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 73,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 73,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.82 million, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP) by 183,420 shares to 402,231 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 50,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,011 shares, and cut its stake in Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citadel Ltd Company owns 117,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 8.83 million shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.03% or 307 shares. Franklin invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bluecrest reported 14,800 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 865,011 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.39% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 341,523 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.03% or 25,685 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,997 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd holds 1,520 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eagle Mgmt Lc has 13,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 55,392 shares.

