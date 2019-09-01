As Netease (NTES) Share Value Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Stake; Fayez Sarofim & Company Trimmed Americanexpressco (AXP) Position by $2.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Americanexpressco (AXP) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company analyzed 24,839 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.15M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Americanexpressco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability holds 2,913 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Centurylink has 0.5% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,275 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% or 51,676 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Montag A Assocs has 0.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields Lc invested in 0.42% or 22,411 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp invested in 0.08% or 5,990 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi accumulated 13,411 shares or 0.42% of the stock. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson owns 3,880 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Tn holds 1,447 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Group Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 257,290 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 16,382 shares. First Foundation invested in 2,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 141,232 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,338 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $367.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Cominc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoftcorp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.