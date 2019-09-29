As Netease (NTES) Share Value Declined, Diam Company LTD Raised Its Holding by $3.10 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 9,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, down from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 12,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 39,271 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 27,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $12.66 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.63 million shares traded or 135.93% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 93,309 shares to 270,796 shares, valued at $34.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 15,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,235 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 11,648 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments reported 683,945 shares. 27,419 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Tillar has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11.11M shares. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Tru Invest holds 1.9% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 58,811 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Life Com owns 77,379 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Lc holds 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 32,709 shares. Sit Investment Associates owns 6,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Macroview Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Auxier Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loews holds 39,311 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,477 shares. 47,225 are owned by Focused Wealth Management Incorporated. Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

