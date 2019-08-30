As Netease (NTES) Share Price Declined, Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Its Holding by $7.10 Million; Meritage Portfolio Management Maintains Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55 million, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 477,540 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 124,501 shares to 62,329 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY) by 1,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,834 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).