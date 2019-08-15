As Netease (NTES) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Lowered Its Position by $482,000; Pembroke Management LTD Upped Its Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Stake by $1.25 Million

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $262.13. About 1.58 million shares traded or 121.10% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 73,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 49,974 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q Rev $89.1M; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetEase Has Global Growth Plans – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares to 109,261 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 14,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital L P, a California-based fund reported 53,769 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 2,272 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd has 0.09% invested in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Arrowstreet Lp invested in 28,613 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Weber Alan W holds 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) for 20,000 shares. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 222,280 shares. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). State Street invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 44,528 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 54,470 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,424 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lp reported 20,592 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 38,570 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Points Partners With Drop Tank To Power Marathon’s New Rewards Program – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Points International Stock Primed for Major Breakout – Profit Confidential” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Points International to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KrisFlyer Partners With Points to Expand Redemption Options for Frequent Flyer Programme – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2018.