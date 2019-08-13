As Netease (NTES) Market Value Declined, Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $13.68 Million as Stock Value Declined

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 72.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 651,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 253,048 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 904,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.80M shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $66.2 MLN VS $57.6 MLN IN 2017 OCT-DEC QTR; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 134,796 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.51M, down from 136,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $235.14. About 732,163 shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55 million for 24.70 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 23,815 shares to 143,895 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 169,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.