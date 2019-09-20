As Netease.Com Adr F Sponsore (NTES) Valuation Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered by $765,000 Its Position; Friess Associates Holding in Limelight Networks (LLNW) Boosted by $2.95 Million as Share Price Declined

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) by 1438.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.44% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 102,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 1.05 million shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 19/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC LLNW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.12, REV VIEW $199.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 28/03/2018 – EDGEWARE’S CDN SELECTOR TO ADD SUPPORT FOR LIMELIGHT AND AWS CLOUDFRONT DELIVERY NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore (NTES) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 13,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc Adr F Sponsore for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $269.44. About 463,309 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $300.77M for 28.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,056 shares to 37,288 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Admiral (VFIAX) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (NYSE:FCX).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. $49,996 worth of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was bought by Marth Thomas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold LLNW shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 81.21 million shares or 5.92% more from 76.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 171,817 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) for 1.42 million shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Millrace Asset Gru Incorporated owns 196,841 shares. Int owns 71,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.01% in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 269,811 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 120,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% or 212,600 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 16,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 174,140 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 11,846 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 600,103 shares. Cibc Bank Usa holds 20,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 39,714 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 138,221 shares to 235,452 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG).