As Netapp (NTAP) Stock Rose, Clark Capital Management Group Raised by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Bessemer Group Has Lifted Stake in Gallager Arthur J & Co (AJG) by $24.99 Million as Stock Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, up from 232,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 435,832 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Gallager Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 2623.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 320,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,576 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 12,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Gallager Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 258,489 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Net $239.2M; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Meridian One Corporation – PR Newswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Abram Interstate Insurance Services, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 27 shares. American Intl Gp Inc invested in 63,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,223 shares. Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 185,569 shares. West Oak Cap invested in 963 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 559,999 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 298,059 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.66% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). New York-based National Asset has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Victory Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.30M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 7,800 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 19,538 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $177.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Global Tech (IXN) by 7,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,547 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk (VT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NetApp to Participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By DXC Technology Company (DXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Are NetApp’s Key Sources of Revenue? – Forbes” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp: Headed Toward Cloud Nine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 27,113 shares. Sei owns 333,193 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 26,200 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 2.57M shares. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 9.6% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Manchester Management Lc holds 0.01% or 994 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers Company has 16,100 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 11 shares. Capital Limited Ca holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 11,757 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Earnest Prns Lc has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Piedmont Inv owns 0.16% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 57,543 shares.