As Netapp (NTAP) Stock Declined, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered by $1.77 Million Its Stake; Connors Investor Services Has Raised Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding by $648,999 as Share Price Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 5,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 85,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05 million, up from 79,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 983,739 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 1.68 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57M for 16.50 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

