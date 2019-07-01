As Netapp (NTAP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Position; Oshkosh (OSK) Market Valuation Declined While Aristotle Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 153,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.37M, up from 5.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 321,548 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc. (NTAP) by 37.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 34,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,026 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 90,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $62.57. About 715,851 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9,915 shares to 91,981 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 58,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 566,899 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 44,200 shares. New York-based Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 224,339 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Newfocus Financial Group Inc Limited Com reported 0.13% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Aviva Public Limited accumulated 95,241 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 2,030 shares. Security National Tru reported 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Argent Capital Management holds 18,459 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 196,486 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.25% or 2.68M shares in its portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 3,122 shares. Bluestein R H & has 5,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 130 shares. Dupont Mngmt invested 0.12% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 50 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 26,688 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bowling Management Lc has 70,789 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 6.56M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh owns 3,664 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has 27,304 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 13,000 are held by Art Limited Liability Corp. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 500 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.09 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $393,521. The insider Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300. 16,000 shares were sold by Jones Wilson R, worth $1.26M.