As Netapp (NTAP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Decreased by $1.77 Million Its Holding; Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Value Rose While Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc analyzed 403,456 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.95M, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 239,695 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc analyzed 28,977 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 3.10M shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 550,247 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.34 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Veritable LP invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1,347 shares stake. Moreover, Intll Sarl has 0.43% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Shell Asset Management Company reported 35,141 shares stake. Annex Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.24% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northcoast Asset Limited Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hightower Advsrs Limited holds 51,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,321 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 114,107 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3.22M shares.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.58M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 64,030 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 12,383 shares. Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 609,618 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Cap Impact Advsr Limited Company reported 23,900 shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 82,975 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 57,096 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Tpg Gru Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr Incorporated owns 1.67M shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 0.07% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 69,250 shares. 13,971 are held by Barclays Pcl. Herald Inv Mngmt Limited invested in 335,300 shares or 6.65% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 460,301 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $181.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETE) by 485,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by various financial news outlets.