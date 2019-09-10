As Netapp (NTAP) Shares Declined, Holder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Private Wealth Partners Cut Its Position

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 32,836 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 34,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $296.59. About 1.64M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 29,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 63,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 33,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 3.06M shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 8,379 shares to 115,293 shares, valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Telephone Enterprises (NYSE:CTL) by 59,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,316 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 46,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd has 0.09% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Loomis Sayles And Lp has 5,427 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont owns 57,543 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 29,900 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Pitcairn Com holds 0.03% or 3,504 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Private Advisor Llc has 4,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 19,308 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 27,113 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 13,382 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated Incorporated. Axa holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 10,329 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial has 1.03M shares. Philadelphia Trust Commerce invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Millennium Mngmt Limited accumulated 347,216 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 9,127 are owned by Miracle Mile Limited. Natl Pension invested in 0.4% or 425,072 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 19,258 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Company stated it has 2,606 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.42% or 34,421 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 194,840 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 2,951 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 89,715 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors invested in 182,589 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 15,703 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,435 shares to 3,563 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Stone Minerals LP by 22,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

