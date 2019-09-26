As Netapp (NTAP) Share Value Declined, Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Price Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 28,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 49,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 49,605 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 640,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.77M, down from 650,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 185,279 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, IT COULD RESULT IN CO’S INVESTMENT STAKE IN FLIPKART MOVING LOWER AFTER DEAL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – India Should be Good for Walmart and Good for Investors, Some Day; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 70,462 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $29.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 18,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.48% or 7.14 million shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 9,621 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Ct has 0.53% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,896 shares. Leisure Management has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0.75% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ls Advisors Lc has invested 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 571,373 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lincluden Mngmt Limited reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stone Ridge Asset Llc accumulated 324,841 shares. 9,165 are held by John G Ullman Associate. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.54% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.18M shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 17,990 shares in its portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 13,825 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ltd Ca stated it has 46,604 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Boston Partners holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.73M shares. Intll Ca holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 44,792 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 22,374 shares. Sun Life Fin has 199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 112,114 were accumulated by Franklin Resources. First Republic Invest owns 29,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 51,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 430,737 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 386,073 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 114,821 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 35,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.