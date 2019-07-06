As Netapp (NTAP) Share Price Rose, Renaissance Group Trimmed Position; Westchester Capital Management Lowered Waste Management (WM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 348,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 363,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.17 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,186 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 100,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 844,499 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $97,118 activity. POPE JOHN C sold $31,698 worth of stock. 365 shares valued at $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $453.58M for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,305 shares to 75,159 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

