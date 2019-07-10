As Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Rose, Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Holding by $327,681; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Lowered Stake by $4.65 Million

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 2.25 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY SHR $1.69; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 19/04/2018 – ‘Facebook for scientists’ resolves copyright row with some publishers; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, GOOGL, KO – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Bitcoin on Another 2017 Run-Up? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.38M shares to 11.09 million shares, valued at $474.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 97,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fincl Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 259 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp accumulated 14,287 shares. Moreover, Sageworth has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md has 3.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 38,070 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 692,201 are owned by Mar Vista Prtnrs. Covey Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 3.04% or 13,552 shares. Corsair Capital Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,410 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 1.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Connecticut-based Chilton Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowling Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 5.18M shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Company stated it has 2,290 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 11.30M shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,206 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hong Kong Exchanges And Clearing (HKXCY) by 13,701 shares to 108,478 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A by 12,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetApp declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Did NetApp Fare In Q4, And What Can We Expect From Fiscal 2020? – Forbes” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp (NTAP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 29,892 shares. Moreover, Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 13,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Limited holds 0.09% or 233,709 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 10.81 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.03% or 9,128 shares. Petrus Lta owns 5,992 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 0.11% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.07 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd reported 75 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 1.03M shares. Aperio Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Morgan Stanley reported 266,418 shares. D E Shaw And reported 1.08M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.