As Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Declined, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Its Stake; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Trimmed Its Imax (IMAX) Position by $956,582

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Imax Corporation (IMAX) by 78.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 43,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 12,092 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 55,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Imax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 449,595 shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 24/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – CO, CINEWORLD RENEW 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS FOR ALL 55 SITES AND EXPECT ALL IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 18/05/2018 – Imax Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 4,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 115,002 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 119,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,289 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,804 shares to 77,169 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 70,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.