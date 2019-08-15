As Netapp (NTAP) Market Valuation Declined, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Cut Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 896,599 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.30M, down from 912,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $92.45. About 618,033 shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 4.23M shares traded or 48.32% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44,924 shares to 264,562 shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

