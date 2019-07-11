As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Masters Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $1.87 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Stake by $799,188

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 132,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.94. About 197,404 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc analyzed 311,250 shares as the company's stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.0734 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6734. About 58,474 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,092 shares to 78,716 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.