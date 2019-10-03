As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $800,224; D R Horton (DHI) Holding Has Raised by Lone Pine Capital Llc

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 58.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 200,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 144,225 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $603,000, down from 344,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 589,337 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 89.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 5.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 12.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536.12M, up from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 5.24M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc. by 29,201 shares to 78,322 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N.V. by 99,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Pdt Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). New York-based Awm Inv Com has invested 1.72% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Art Limited Co owns 69,221 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 2.38 million shares stake. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 144,225 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 17,200 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 288,008 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Financial Bank Of America De reported 79,259 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co accumulated 269,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,650 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 28,500 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 438,919 shares.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

