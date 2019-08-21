As Neophotonics (NPTN) Stock Price Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Raised by $510,306 Its Position; Scholtz & Company Has Decreased Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position by $385,350 as Market Value Declined

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NPTN) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 85,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 548,595 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 8.97M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company invested in 120,492 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.56% or 46,517 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 1.19% or 105,063 shares. Aimz Advsr Lc stated it has 17,945 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Overbrook Mngmt reported 87,699 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited holds 315,533 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bp Public Limited Com invested in 588,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Barton Investment Management reported 8,700 shares stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 64,115 shares. First Business Fincl Svcs has 8,146 shares.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel) by 25,000 shares to 263,796 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,878 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).